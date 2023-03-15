Brokers Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burberry Group in a report issued on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BURBY. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 2,070 ($25.23) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.98) to GBX 2,245 ($27.36) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,004.56.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

