Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Lion Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

LEV opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.73. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

