Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CUBE stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

