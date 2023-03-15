Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.97

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.97 and traded as high as C$40.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$39.86, with a volume of 241,027 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21, a PEG ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.16%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

