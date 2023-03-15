BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.75

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.75 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 144.70 ($1.76). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 143.55 ($1.75), with a volume of 16,782,362 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 844.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73.

About BT Group – CLASS A

(Get Rating)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.