Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,850 ($34.73) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFY opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

