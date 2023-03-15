Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $706.48

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.48 ($8.61) and traded as low as GBX 629.10 ($7.67). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 649.50 ($7.92), with a volume of 110,783 shares traded.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

