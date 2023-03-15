Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

