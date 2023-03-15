Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.01

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.01 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.36). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 16,030 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,150.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Debra Leeves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($13,650.21). 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

