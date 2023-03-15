Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 16,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.