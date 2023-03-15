Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

CM opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

