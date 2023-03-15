Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$73.83 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

