Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

