Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CCBG stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $510.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.62. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

