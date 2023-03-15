Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 151.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.