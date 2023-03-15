Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

