Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.66

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 245.66 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 249.40 ($3.04). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 247.80 ($3.02), with a volume of 850,788 shares changing hands.

CNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265 ($3.23).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.66. The company has a market capitalization of £780.74 million, a PE ratio of 173.29, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

