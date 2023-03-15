Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CARGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.98 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.70 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 85,252 shares changing hands.

Carclo Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe Oatley acquired 100,000 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,844.00). Company insiders own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.