Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.98 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.70 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 85,252 shares changing hands.

Carclo Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Carclo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe Oatley acquired 100,000 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,844.00). Company insiders own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.