Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.12. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 130,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

