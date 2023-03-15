Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.12. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 130,106 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.38.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
