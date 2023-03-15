Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
