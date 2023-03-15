Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

