CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.89

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.89 and traded as high as C$63.97. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.54, with a volume of 214,031 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.89.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

