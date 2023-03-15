Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

