Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,762 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $439.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

