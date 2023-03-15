Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$8.70. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 778,431 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

