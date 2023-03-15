Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.34

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 43609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading

