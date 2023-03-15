Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Century Casinos Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.