Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

