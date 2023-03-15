Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

