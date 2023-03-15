Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.79 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Further Reading
