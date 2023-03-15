C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
C&F Financial Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.26. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 22.88%.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial
In other C&F Financial news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $34,752.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $187,485 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.