Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

