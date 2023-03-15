Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

