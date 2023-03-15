Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Featured Articles
