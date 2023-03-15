Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 726,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 756,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,466,000 after purchasing an additional 301,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

