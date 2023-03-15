Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) vs. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Critical Comparison

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus target price of $47.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.94% 4.64% 1.76% Chimera Investment -66.36% 11.35% 2.34%

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out -36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 4.68 $103.74 million $1.00 41.73 Chimera Investment -$415.21 million -3.07 -$513.07 million ($2.49) -2.21

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

