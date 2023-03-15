China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) & Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking 10.85% 5.51% 0.46% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Minsheng Banking and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Trader Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Auto Trader Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking $47.31 billion 0.32 $5.33 billion $0.99 3.47 Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 10.90 $334.21 million N/A N/A

China Minsheng Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Risk and Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats Auto Trader Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. As of December 31, 2021, the company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,193 business outlets, 1,078 community sub-branches, and 136 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency. The Trade segment refers to revenue from the retailer and home trader customers advertising their vehicles and utilizing the company’s products. The Consumer Services segment refers to the private sellers for vehicle advertisements; as well as third-party partners who provide services to consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance. The Manufacturer and Agency segment refers to manufacturers and their advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the company’s websites. The company was founded by Robert John Madejski in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.