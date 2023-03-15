Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.10. Churchill Capital Corp V shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,663 shares changing hands.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 358.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,983,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

