Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,280.14

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,280.14 ($15.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.63). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,236 ($15.06), with a volume of 5,136 shares.

Churchill China Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,280.14. The firm has a market cap of £135.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,993.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

