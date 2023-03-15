CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

