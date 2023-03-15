CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 16,036 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,867 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 202,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

