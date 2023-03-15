CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $481.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.76 and a 200-day moving average of $507.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock worth $17,772,482. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.