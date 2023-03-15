CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

IWD stock opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

