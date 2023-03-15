CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,333 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

