CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $213.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

