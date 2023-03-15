CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 16,801 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $320.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $461.79.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

