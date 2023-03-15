CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 485 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

