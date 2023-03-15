CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 622 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $548.25 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

