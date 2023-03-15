CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 9,228 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

