CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,199 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DTM opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

