CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

Insider Activity

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.5 %

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,214.96 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,122.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $970.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

