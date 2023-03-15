CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,081 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

