CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.71 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

